Parkside Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SOFI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
