Parkside Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.