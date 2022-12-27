Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,338,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 241,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

