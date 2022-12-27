Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

