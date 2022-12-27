Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

