Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $942.18 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002758 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010792 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
