PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Down 4.5%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 15,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

