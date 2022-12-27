Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Paychex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

