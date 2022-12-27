Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 2,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 670,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Paysafe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.36). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 115.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post -17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

