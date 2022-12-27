Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $230.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

