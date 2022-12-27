Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.46 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

