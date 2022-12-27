Polymath 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Polymath has a total market cap of $141.28 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15669359 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,658,000.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

