PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 16th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 694,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,911. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$13.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.46.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PrairieSky Royalty

PSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.40.

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.