PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Up 3%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 24,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PREKF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

