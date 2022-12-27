Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.23. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $144,689.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Primoris Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

