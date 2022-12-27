Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $11,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 492.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,711 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,498. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.19 million.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.