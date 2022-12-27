Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,637 shares of company stock worth $83,420,173 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,584. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

