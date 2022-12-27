ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.23

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 637550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.