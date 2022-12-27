ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.23

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 637550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
