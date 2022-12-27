Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00024331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $74.98 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013776 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040388 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00227826 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.16446668 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,060,269.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

