ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

