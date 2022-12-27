ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
