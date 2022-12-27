PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.26. 18,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.