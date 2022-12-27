Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.89) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.83) to €62.50 ($66.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

