Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Up 9%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Puyi Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

