Quantfury Token Price Reaches $8.78 on Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $87.84 million and $19,972.74 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.78 or 0.00052685 BTC on exchanges.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

