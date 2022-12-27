Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56,009.02

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,009.02 and approximately $181,233.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037393 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00227861 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009999 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,165.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.