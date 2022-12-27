Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 980,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,591,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Qudian Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $235.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qudian by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qudian by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $316,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qudian by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Qudian by 570.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.

