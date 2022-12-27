Radicle Market Cap Tops $79.27 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Radicle has a market cap of $79.27 million and $4.51 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00009712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855.93 or 0.05124682 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00500754 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.50 or 0.29669919 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
