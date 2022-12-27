Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

