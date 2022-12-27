RAMP (RAMP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.22 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $5,828.69 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

