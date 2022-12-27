Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Cap of $234.48 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $234.48 million and $4.23 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05192022 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496285 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.16 or 0.29405157 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,036,426,686 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
