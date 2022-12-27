Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. 17,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

