RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.78

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.78 and last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 76125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $875.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 48,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

