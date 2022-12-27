Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR):

12/21/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00.

11/17/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $80.00.

11/11/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $72.00.

11/9/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00.

11/8/2022 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,826. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

