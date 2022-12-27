ReddCoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $8,523.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00409114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

