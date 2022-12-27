Region Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:RGN)

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Region Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Region Group
In related news, insider Mark Fleming purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$110,800.00 ($74,864.86).
Region Group Company Profile
See Also
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.