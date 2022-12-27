Request 1-Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and $1.75 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037468 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0870465 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,446,441.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.