Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.95 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $86.95 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037468 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0870465 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,446,441.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

