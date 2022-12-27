Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $123.54 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $123.54 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $880.77 or 0.05274930 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00500164 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.26 or 0.29634992 BTC.
About Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Reserve Rights
