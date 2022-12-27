Reviewing NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) and Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextCure and Gain Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NextCure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gain Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

NextCure currently has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 615.45%. Gain Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 147.62%. Given NextCure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than Gain Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $22.38 million 1.53 -$69.39 million ($2.68) -0.46 Gain Therapeutics $170,000.00 220.19 -$13.88 million ($1.34) -2.35

This table compares NextCure and Gain Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gain Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextCure. Gain Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Gain Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -35.97% -34.53% Gain Therapeutics -7,734.29% -55.49% -47.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextCure beats Gain Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

(Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4; and NC525, a novel LAIR-1 antibody which is in Preclinical trails that targets acute myeloid leukemia, blast cells, and leukemic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. The company has a license agreement with Yale University. NextCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease. It is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.