Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

TSE RSI remained flat at C$5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,538. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50. The stock has a market cap of C$604.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.47.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

