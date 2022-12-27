Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.22. 12,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,388,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $82,103.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,704,596 shares of company stock valued at $27,110,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

