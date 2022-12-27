Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 306.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of NBH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,904. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

