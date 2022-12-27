Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

