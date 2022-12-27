Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,413. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.48.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

