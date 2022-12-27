Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 40,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,423,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
