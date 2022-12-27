Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 40,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,423,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

