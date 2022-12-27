Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

