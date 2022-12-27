Russell Greenberg Sells 21,246 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.28. 44,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

