S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.45. 44,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

