S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average is $240.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

