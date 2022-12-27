S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

