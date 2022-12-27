S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 2,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

